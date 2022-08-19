The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3: New key visuals reveal its first look!

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 (Tate no Yuusha no Nariagari Season 3) was confirmed during a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2019. After a special stage panel at Crunchyroll Expo 2022 shared a new, key visual of Shield Hero Season 3, fans are more eager to get updates on the anticipated segment of the anime.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 has got its first poster. The release date for the anime is yet to be announced but it is confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming Season 3 in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East and CIS.

Check out the new release poster for The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 below.

It seems The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 might get a late release date as the second season was delayed from Fall 2021 to Spring 2022. So Season 3's premiere date might be pushed back. However, we are hopeful of it arriving in 2023.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 3 could focus on the Fallen Heroes arc of the light novel. Shield Hero Season 2 concluded the New World Arc, where Naofumi's group goes into Kyo's world.

The Rising of the Shield Hero is a tale of Naofumi Iwatani, who was summoned to a parallel world to become the World Cardinal Hero. Each of the heroes was respectively equipped with their own legendary equipment when summoned. Naofumi happened to receive the Legendary Shield, the sole defensive equipment, while the other heroes received a sword, a spear, and a bow, weapons meant for the attack. The character Raphtalia was selected as Best Girl for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2020.

