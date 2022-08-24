One Piece Film: Red creates new records in Japanese box-office frequently

One Piece manga, anime and the film all are running successfully and holding its popularity in the same manner. The Japanese manga is at the end of Wano arc and fans are looking forward to devouring the final saga in One Piece Chapter 1058.

Meanwhile, One Piece Film: Red continues to dominate the Japanese box office, creating new records in the box office frequently. One Piece Film: Red released in the Japanese theaters on August 6.

The film's official Twitter account and Oricon confirmations revealed that Red passed 9 billion yen at the Japanese box office and is on its way to surpass the 10 billion yen milestone by the end of this month.

One Piece Film: Red will also be released soon in Brazil, Costa Rica, Panama, Argentina (scheduled for release in October), Perú, Chile, Paraguay, Colombia, Mexico, Honduras, El Salvado, Nicaragua, Ecuador and India.

On August 21, One Piece Film: Red became the 53rd highest-grossing film of all time in Japan and the 12th highest-grossing anime film of all time in the region, surpassing Detective Conan: The Bride of Halloween from earlier this year and Studio Ghibli's Arrietty.

One Piece Film: Red is also the second fastest film in Japanese box office history to reach 9 billion yen after Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. And it will likely create the same record for 10 billion yen, a massive milestone in the Japanese box office.

The 15th One Piece film, Red is turning out to be another successful film of the franchise. The film has outperformed One Piece Film: Z of 2012, which was the highest-grossing anime film until now. The newly released film tells the story of the adventures of the Straw Hat Pirates on the Island of Music, as they meet Luffy's childhood friend Uta. A beautiful singer who desires to combat pain and suffering with music, she is also the estranged daughter of Pirate Emperor, Red-Haired Shanks(CBR).

