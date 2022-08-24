Koffee With Kiara: Shahid suggests new name for Koffee with Karan

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are all set to embrace the Koffee couch in the eighth episode of 'Koffee with Karan.' On Tuesday, the 'Haider' actor dropped a picture with his 'Kabir Singh' co-star from the sets along with a quirky caption. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 41-year-old actor posted a picture along with a hilarious caption that left his fans going crazy. Sharing the post, he wrote, "#KoffeeWithKiara... it's a thing now...sorry @karanjohar."

In the picture, Shahid looked dapper in a white-grey suit as he struck stylish for the camera. He opted for black formal shoes to complement his look. While Kiara wore a white off-should bodycon dress. To complete her look, she kept her tresses open to raising the chic quotient of the outfit.

As soon as the actor posted the picture, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director chimed into the comment section. He wrote, "I love it. I hope she doesn't take my job." Continuing this fun banter on Insta, Kiara in response dropped a comment. She wrote, "@karanjohar no one can take your job."

Recently, Shahid also shared another BTS video with Kiara. https://www.instagram.com/p/ChoV3R8DwhY/

He captioned the post, "Roasting it hot... with Kabir and Preeti." In the video, Kiara with her makeup and hairstylist is seen getting ready for the shot. And then, Shahid enters on the track song of 'Kabir Singh', then the iconic dialogue plays "Kisne touch kiya usko," from the movie.

At the end of the video, Shahid a.k.a Kabir says Preeti's name in a hilarious way. And both actors burst into laughter.

On Monday, Karan Johar dropped the teaser of the upcoming episode, which he captioned, "This jodi has everyone's hearts 'preeti' melted with their on-screen presence, but on the koffee couch they were as candid as they get! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7, Episode 8 streaming this Thursday 12:00 am only on Disney+ Hotstar." The short teaser started with Karan asking the 'Udta Punjab' actor's sexiest feature, to which he replied, " Not visible to camera right now."

Moving on, the 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,' director asked Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, on which she said that she is more than 'just friends' with Sidharth. At the end of the teaser, the 'Jab We Met' actor gave a big hint about Sidharth and Kiara's marriage and stated, "Be ready for a Big Announcement by the end of this year and it's not a movie!!"

The 'Indoo Ki Jawani' actor is apparently in a relationship with Sidharth, but the couple has still not officially confirmed their relationship. In the upcoming episode, Kiara also mentioned Shahid as one of her closest friends.

The short teaser had many glimpses from the upcoming episode where the 'Kabir Singh' couple had many funny moments with Karan. Meanwhile, Shahid will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy', which is an official Hindi remake of the French film 'Nuit Blanche'.He will be also making his grand OTT debut with Amazon Prime Video's upcoming series 'Farzi'. Helmed by Raj & DK, the series also casts south actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role.

On the other hand, Kiara will be next seen in an upcoming comedy film 'Govinda Mera Naam' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Produced by Dharma Productions, the official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

