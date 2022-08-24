Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266: Takemichi strives to bring back Mikey from dark

The release of the manga Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 is around the corner. In the last chapter, we heard about Mikey's childhood history, the origin of the Dark Impulses in his life and about Toman (Tokyo Manji Gang) from his perspective. Now fans will see how KisakiTetta is connected to Mikey's life.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 will let us know why and how Takemichi has completely changed and taken charge to change the situation, plus how Kisaki brainwashes Mikey to become a mad villain.

Even after meeting the new people of his life, Mikey could not understand that goodness was the only way out of the trauma of his past. Now Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 will show how Takemichi can pull Mikey out of the darkness. Even as the story continues, there is a lot that is yet to be seen from his past. In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 there will be a fight between Takemichi and Mikey.

As recent chapters show everything that happens before, therefore, Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 might also give a flashback about how TettaKisaki formed a motorbike gang to make way for his promotion as Manjiro Sano's (Mikey) second-in-command in the Tokyo Manji Gang. Alongside, the goal was to make Mikey the leader of Valhalla, which would fortify the gang's foundation and turn Toman into a powerful criminal organization.

In Tokyo Revengers Chapter 265 we saw the flashback of Mikey, Takemichi, and Draken riding their bicycles. Mikey is talking to Takemichi about Shinichiro while contemplating how he seeks more than strength.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1058 could reveal Luffy's next steps amid global turmoil?

Meanwhile, Mikey meets a boy named TettaKisaki. Kisaki convinced him that he is the person who can change his life forever. Soon after, TettaKisaki and Mikey start discussing Pahchin, who was alive at that time.

To gain Mikey's trust, Kisaki informs the vanguard Toman of his arrangement to free Pa-jaw from prison, shifting the blame to someone else. While they were busy discussing, Baji is watching everything. Then the chapter jumps into conflict with Valhalla from Mikey's point of view.

After learning that Kisaki was the one who pushed Mikey to accept his darkness, it will be interesting to see how Takemichi responds in Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266. Mikey's life is turned upside down by Kisaki, which causes him to clash with his friends. Takemichi will be the guiding light that restores Mikey.

Tokyo Revengers Chapter 266 will be released on August 24, 2022, in Japan. Readers can follow the Japanese manga chapters on Kodansha's official website, but they would have to pay to read the latest chapters of Tokyo Revengers.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more updates on Japanese manga chapters.

Also Read: One Piece Film: Red creates new records in Japanese box-office frequently