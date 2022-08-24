Robin Williams' death led Sarah Michelle Gellar to take a break from acting

Actor Sarah Michelle Gellar decided to put her acting career on hold after Robin Williams passed away. According to Fox News, Gellar discussed her feelings over Williams' demise in a recent interview. On "The Crazy Ones," the two collaborated closely throughout 2013 and 2014.

"I've been working my entire life," she told People magazine. "When I had kids -- and it was right after Robin passed away -- there was just so much going on in my life and I just said, 'I need to take a break.'" Williams passed away on August 11, 2014, by suicide. The comedian battled addiction throughout his career and had just left rehab when he passed away. The actor had Lewy Body Dementia, which was discovered after his passing.

"It is important to note that patients with diffuse Lewy Body Dementia frequently present with Parkinsonian motor symptoms and ... depression and hallucinations," the pathology report said at the time. Later, Gellar made the decision to stop performing so she could spend more time with her family. "I need to be here for these early formative years of my kids' life," Gellar recalled thinking after her co-star's death. "I needed that break to be the parent that I wanted to be."

The "Scooby-Doo" actor discovered she wasn't quite ready to give up on the business, though. "I started to really miss it," Gellar recalled. "But it's also finding the right opportunity, something that speaks to you that also speaks to your audience." "It's about working with people that I really love working with, where I look forward to spending time with the people," the actress told the outlet. "I want everyone to have a good time because look, acting's fun. We're creative, and yeah, sometimes the nights are really long, but what we get to do is really cool."

Gellar found that opportunity with the show "Wolf Pack." The actor stars in the Paramount+ series and is an executive producer. (ANI)

