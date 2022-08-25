Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar offer prayers at Jwala Devi temple

Left Menu

Looks like Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar are on a spiritual tour as they have been visiting temples in Himachal Pradesh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 25-08-2022 08:23 IST | Created: 25-08-2022 08:23 IST
Looks like Yami Gautam and her husband Aditya Dhar are on a spiritual tour as they have been visiting quite a few temples in Himachal Pradesh. On Wednesday, Yami visited the famous Jwala Devi mandir in Shimla. She took to Instagram to share photos from their visit. Yami looked elegant in a gold brocade salwar-kurta with a red dupatta and Aditya also wasn't behind in styling! Aditya looked handsome in a gold kurta-pyjama.

Yami wrote a sweet caption along with the post - "The spiritual feeling after Darshan at Jwala Devi mandir is inexpressible." On Tuesday, Yami and Aditya visited the Naina Devi temple in her "Dev Bhoomi" Himachal. The couple performed a 'Puja' at the holy temple, pictures of which were again shared on Instagram by Yami.

For the couple's Tuesday outing to the temple, Yami wore a pink salwar kameez while Aditya donned a white kurta-pyjama with a black Nehru Jacket and a white pocket square. Yami, on Tuesday, Yami posted a bunch of photos on her Instagram handle. She wrote, "Took blessings at the divine Naina Devi mandir in my Dev Bhoomi Himachal." Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh. The duo had previously worked together in the 2019 war-action drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

Yami made her Bollywood debut with the film 'Vicky Donor', and since then has featured in several movies, including 'Kaabil', 'Sanam Re', 'Bala' and 'Ginny weds Sunny'. Her film 'A Thursday' was released this year and earned her a lot of appreciation. She was seen alongside Neha Dhupia in the film. Directed by Behzad Khambata and produced under the banner RSVP Movies and Blue Monkey Films, 'A Thursday' was released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar on February 17.

She was last seen in 'Dasvi' alongside Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur. Yami will next be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chaudhary directorial 'Lost' alongside Pankaj Kapur, Rahul Khanna, and Neil Bhoopalam. She will also be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Oh My God 2'. (ANI)

