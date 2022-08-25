Left Menu

Ewan McGregor to lead Paramount+ drama series 'A Gentleman In Moscow'

Hollywood star Ewan McGregor has been tapped to play the lead role in British drama series A Gentleman In Moscow.The Paramount series is an adaptation of Amor Towles 2016 international best-selling novel of the same name. Paramount Premium Group CEO David Nevins shared the casting news during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival.

25-08-2022
Hollywood star Ewan McGregor has been tapped to play the lead role in British drama series ''A Gentleman In Moscow''.

The Paramount + series is an adaptation of Amor Towles' 2016 international best-selling novel of the same name. Paramount Premium Group CEO David Nevins shared the casting news during a session at the Edinburgh TV Festival. According to entertainment website Deadline, McGregor will play Count Alexander Rostov who, in the aftermath of the Russian Revolution, finds that his gilded past places him on the wrong side of history.

“It’s an amazing, wonderful story and I am very excited to get to play such a fabulous role,'' the actor said.

Prior to McGregor, veteran actor-filmmaker Kenneth Branagh was attached to play the part. The series will be produced by eOne in association with VIS, the international studio division of Paramount Global.

Production is set to begin later this year.

