A Kerala mosque committee's fight against drug menace

In a praiseworthy move, a mahal (mosque) committee in a village in this northern Kerala district has decided to expel or sideline members of their community who are involved in drug-related activities.

The bold decision by the Padannakkad jamaat committee has been welcomed by the police with a senior officer meeting them to extend support to the model initiative.

A member of the committee told a TV channel that those who are part of their mosque if found to be involved in drug-related activities, would be removed or sidelined from the mahal committee.

They would not be allowed to return till the committee is convinced that they have rectified their mistake, the member said.

He also said that they would be initially carrying out an awareness campaign amongst a select number of families which are part of their mosque.

Speaking to PTI, Kanhangad DySP P Balakrishnan Nair said the police was already carrying out various campaigns and measures to curb drug-related activities in the area and this move by the Padannakkad jamaat committee is a step in the right direction.

He said the people who are sidelined would not be able to participate in community activities or get married as the latter requires signatures of the committee.

Others would also stop interacting with them, he added.

The officer said that there were several other such committees in the area, but they were scared of taking such a step fearing a backlash.

However, they now might be encouraged to follow in the footsteps of the Padannakkad jamaat committee, he said.

He also said the Padannakkad jamaat committee will have the full support of the police.

