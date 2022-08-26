'The Boys' season four adds Jeffery Dean Morgan

Actor Jeffery Dean Morgan is the latest addition to the cast of ''The Boys'' for its upcoming fourth season.

In a press release, streaming service Prime Video said the actor joins the show's latest season as a recurring guest star.

His casting represents a reunion for Morgan and ''The Boys'' showrunner Eric Kripke as they earlier worked on the popular TV series ''Supernatural'', in which the actor essayed the role of John Winchester.

Morgan is the latest ''Supernatural'' actor to join the show after actor Jensen Ackles featured in the recently-released season three as Soldier Boy.

Based on bestselling comics by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, ''The Boys'' takes place in a world where superheroes or Supes have embraced the dark side.

It centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as ''The Boys'' who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

The series was a breakout hit when it launched in 2019. Its second season of the superhero satirical show rolled out in a weekly format between September and October 2020, with the third season coming out on Prime Video in June.

