Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' to release in June 2023

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer ''Satyaprem Ki Katha'' will hit the theatres countrywide on June 29, 2023, the makers announced on Friday.

Production banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's release date in a post on Twitter.

''Enter the world of a musical love story, #SatyapremKiKatha in theatres near you on 29th June 2023 #SajidNadiadwala #SatyapremKiKatha'' read the tweet.

Billed as a ''soulful musical love saga'', the film is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama ''Anandi Gopal''.

''Satyaprem Ki Katha'' is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala.

The film marks a reunion between Aaryan and Advani, who most recently featured in horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', which grossed over Rs 230 crore worldwide.

