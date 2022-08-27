Left Menu

'Bheeshma' star Nithin meets BJP chief JP Nadda

Telugu actor Nithin Kumar Reddy met BJP national president JP Nadda in Hyderabad on Saturday.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 27-08-2022 22:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 22:26 IST
Telugu actor Nithin Kumar Reddy met BJP national president JP Nadda in Hyderabad on Saturday. BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda tweeted some glimpses of his meet-up with the 'Bheeshma' star, he wrote, "Was a joy to meet the famed Telugu actor, @actor_nithiin in Telangana today. We had a pleasant interaction that spanned different political, social & cultural issues. He also told me about his upcoming movies for which I extended my best wishes to him."

In the pictures, the two could be seen greeting each other in a warm manner, as the BJP national president presented a flower bouquet to the 'Rang De' star. In the second picture, Nithin presented an idol of Lord Tirupati Balaji. In the last picture, Reddy and Nadda can be seen having a good interactive session with each other.

Nithin Kumar Reddy, known in the Telugu film industry as just Nithin, is from the Nizamabad district of Telangana. Nithiin's performances have earned him one Filmfare Award and two nominations for Best Actor - Telugu. Nithiin began his acting career in 2002 with the romantic action film Jayam. Nithin has been in the Telugu film industry for 20 years now, the 'Jayam' star has since starred in several films including Dil, Sri Anjaneyam, Sye, Ishq, Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde, Heart Attack, A Aa, Bheeshma and Rang De. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor's next film with Vakkantham Vamsi will begin production once he finishes his current film 'Macherla Niyojakavargam,' which will be released later this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

