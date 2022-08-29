Harry Styles skips 2022 VMAs despite several nominations, here's why

British singer-songwriter Harry Styles was noticeably absent at the 2022 MTV VMAs, despite being nominated for eight awards and scoring a win. According to E! News, Styles did not attend the August 28 award ceremony due to a 'Love On Tour' show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on the same night as the VMAs.

He, alongside Doja Cat and Jack Harlow, led the nominations for the 2022 VMAs with eight nods, including Song of the Summer, Video of the Year, Artist of the Year and Best Pop. Styles did record a video message accepting the silver-plated Moon Person for Album of the Year for his 2022 project, 'Harry's House'.

He began his speech by saying, "Hi, VMAs. I hope you're having a nice time. I'm Harry, thank you all so much for this award for Album of the Year. I know this is a fan-voted award. I would like to say thank you to all of my fans who voted. Thank you so, so much. I obviously would be holding it if it wasn't for you." Harry continued, "I'd like to thank Tom and Tyler, who I made the album with, and everyone that worked on the album with me. I'm sorry can't be with you tonight--about to go on stage just down the road. Have a wonderful evening and thank you so much."

As per E! News, while Harry's 'Love On Tour' is scheduled to go until early next year, he is gearing up for the September 23 release of his upcoming psychological thrill 'Don't Worry Darling', which is directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde. Meanwhile, on Sunday, the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards took place at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Performers this year include Anitta, Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Maneskin, Marshmello and Khalid, Nicki Minaj, Panic! at the Disco and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Minaj and Chili Peppers also took home the awards for best hip-hop and best rock, respectively -- along with a slew of other artists, including Kane Brown, who made history as the first male country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor Swift won the Video of the Year award and set two records with the win, becoming the only artist ever to win three VMAs for video of the year and the first artist to win for a video they directed. (ANI)

