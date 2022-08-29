Karnataka's Divita Rai crowned LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022 winner

Model Divita Rai from Karnataka was named the winner of LIVA Miss Diva Universe 2022 According to a press release, Rai will represent India at the global pageant of Miss Universe.

Telangana's Pragnya Ayyagari was crowned LIVA Miss Diva Supranational 2022 and she will be India's face at the international Miss Supranational pageant. Ojasvi Sharma was adjudged the LIVA Miss Popular Choice 2022.

The winners were announced on Sunday at a ceremony here which also felicitated Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for her win at the Miss Universe 2021 competition.

For her remarkable achievement of making India proud globally, Sandhu was awarded the Pride of India trophy by the Times of India Group ownership.

The ceremony, which marked the 10th anniversary of the coveted pageant, also celebrated the achievements of former Miss Universe Lara Dutta as well as divas such as Meher Castelino, Sangeeta Bijlani and Tanushree Dutta, among others.

Hosted by Sachin Kumbhar, the event also saw performances by Mouni Roy, Nehal Chaudasama and Ritika Khatnani.

Title sponsor for the beauty pageant was fabric brand LIVA.

The ceremony will be streamed on September 12 on Voot, the beauty pageant's exclusive streaming partner.

