Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal's musical drama 'Rock On!!' turns 14

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal starrer musical drama film 'Rock On!!' turned 14 on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Farhan Akhtar shared a special reel video, which he captioned, "We struck a chord & Magik was made. Will never forget the thrill of how the audience responded to Rock On!! #14YearsOfRockOn."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch1gC4MAMVH/ In the video, the 'Luck By Chance' actor shared some glimpses of the film with the title track of the movie playing in the background.

Soon after Farhan shared the reel video fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "The movie, the music.. it became an integral part of our hostel days.. we used to literally sing Sindabad the sailor on loop," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Still that magik is unbeatable." Helmed by Abhishek Kapoor, the musical drama film was released in the year 2008 and the album of the film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

Apart from Farhan and Arjun, the film also starred Prachi Desai, Purab Kohli and Luke Kenny in prominent roles and was declared a semi-hit at the box office. The storyline showcased the story of four friends KD, Joe, Aditya and Rob and their rock band Magik, who break up after they fail to make a success of it. They establish regular lives until they decide to reunite and take another shot at fulfilling their dreams.

In 2016, the sequel of the musical drama film 'Rock On 2!!' was released, but with negative reviews. Meanwhile, Farhan was last seen in a sports drama film 'Toofan' alongside Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal which streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video and received mixed reviews from the audience.

He will be next directing a road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which stars Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. (ANI)

