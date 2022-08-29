Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her new haircut in latest post

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Monday, shared her new look on social media.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2022 23:15 IST | Created: 29-08-2022 23:15 IST
Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her new haircut in latest post
Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, on Monday, shared her new look on social media. Taking to Instagram, the 'Stree' actor shared a couple of posts, which she captioned, "New hair!!! Like or Love???"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch2K9HWJkbl/ In the post, Shraddha could be seen flaunting her new hair and her cute smile as she donned a grey shirt along with blue jeans and white sneakers.

Soon after the 'Street Dancer 3D' actor shared her new look, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and sweet messages for the actor. Youtuber Bhuvan Bam commented, " Love!!"

"you are the most beautiful person" a fan wrote. Another fan commented, "there is something sweet but not a sugar and it is shraddha smile."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha was last seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's 'Baaghi 3' alongside Tiger Shroff and Riteish Deshmukh, which was declared a hit at the box office. Shraddha is currently working on her next project - an untitled film directed by Luv Ranjan in which she will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time, The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in 'Chalbaaz in London' and in producer Nikhil Dwivedi's 'Naagin' trilogy. If the reports are to be believed, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' approached Shraddha, to play the lead role opposite Tiger Shroff. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and is slated to release on the occasion of Christmas 2023.

The official confirmation from the makers is still awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Concurrent Stream Limiting (CSL) Feature

Restrict Simultaneous Premium Content Plays Through PallyCon's Multi-DRM Con...

 United States
2
Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

Grandi calls for more support for return of Burundian refugees in Tanzania

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Michigan facility; Bayer initiates asundexian Phase III study program and more

Health News Roundup: Abbott restarts Similac infant formula production at Mi...

 Global
4
Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

Cairn Oil & Gas's prolific Mangala oil field enters 14th year of production

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022