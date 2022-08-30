'Elvis' fame actor Shonka Dukureh's cause of death revealed

The cause of death of' 'Elvis' fame Hollywood actor Shonka Dukureh, who was also a blues singer and passed away last month at the age of 44, has finally been revealed. According to Page Six, in the documents from Us Weekly on Monday, the coroner ruled her death as "natural." She died of "hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease."

Dukureh was found dead on July 21 inside her bedroom in the Nashville apartment she shared with her two children. It was reported that her son, who is the older of her two kids, found her unresponsive before rushing to the home of a neighbour, who called 911 at approximately 9:30 am. A spokesperson for the Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed that no foul play was suspected, reported Page Six.

Dukureh was best known for playing the role of Big Mama Thornton in 'Elvis', which follows the life of the singing legend Elvis Presley. The movie, which premiered on June 24 and stars Austin Butler, was her first and only film credit, according to IMDb. Ahead of her death, on Instagram, she had proudly talked about her role in the movie and the opportunity to sing Presley's hit song 'Hound Dog'. Just one week before her untimely death, she wrote, "Gratefulness is where I live cuz [sic] my granny, gmama, momma, family modelled and instilled it in me."

"It isn't a posture of less than or crumbs scraping, but one that acknowledges good things aren't a guarantee and when we encounter them thankfulness, gratefulness is the least we can express," added Dukureh, as per Page Six. 'Elvis' is a biographical musical drama on the legendary singer Elvis Presley in the 1950s which apart from Butler, consists of an ensemble cast including Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Dacre Montogomery, and Maggie Gyllenhaal to name a few. (ANI)

