Chitrangda Singh turns 46: Here's how the dazzling diva is celebrating her special day

Bollywood actor Chitrangda Singh ringed into her 46th birthday today and this time, she has opted for an intimate birthday celebration with her family and close friends. Chitrangda shared how she is going to celebrate her birthday in a unique way this year. She said, "This birthday is quite special as it is really intimate and I will be celebrating with my nearest and dearest ones after a while, and nothing can be better than that. We are planning to cook Biriyani and enjoy every bit of it! This is the first time I'm doing something like this on my birthday so I'm really excited on having my special ones with me. The last few years I couldn't do much due to the pandemic so this time round I'm hell bent on doing it the right way!"

Recently, the 'Desi Boyz' actor announced her second venture as a producer as she has acquired rights to a film which is based on the real-life story of Subedar Yogendra Yadav who fought the Kargil war and is the youngest person to have received the Param Veer Chakra at the age of 19. The actor earlier produced "Soorma" as her debut production.

The movie which revolved around the inspiring and true story of a hockey player, Sandeep Singh, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. 'Soorma' featured Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. The film was written and directed by Shaad Ali.

Chitrangda also marked her digital debut with 'Modern Love Mumbai' where she played a homemaker and a struggling writer. Her screen presence and graceful acting have been winning her appreciation from the audiences and fans! (ANI)

