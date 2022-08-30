Barbie Ferreira who played Kat in 'Euphoria' leaves show, announces new project

One of "Euphoria's" regular stars Barbie Ferreira has left the show. Barbie took to her Instagram and wrote, "after four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary-eyed goodbye."

"I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did," the post continues, "and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today. I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it. Love you, Katherine Hernandez." Barbie has, however, announced her new project. According to Variety, Barbie is joining the cast of 'House of Spoils,' a psychological thriller starring Ariana DeBose. Amazon Prime Video and Blumhouse Television are backing the movie. The start of production is anticipated this fall.

Variety reports, 'House of Spoils' will be directed by Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy based on their own screenplay. It will make its Prime Video debut soon. However, the makers haven't announced any date yet. Variety further reports that 'House of Spoils' follows an aspirational chef (DeBose) as she launches her first restaurant, a farm-to-table establishment in a remote escape, where she must contend with chaos in the kitchen, a doubtful investor, and crippling self-doubt and the vengeful ghost of the previous owner of the estate, who persistently poses a threat to undermine her. Ferreira is a sous-chef who collaborates with Debose's persona.

According to the official logline, the film is "a tense, psychological and sensuous thriller that will leave hearts pounding and mouths watering." Coming back to Ferreira, she recently appeared in the HBO Max comedy 'Unpregnant' about a road trip alongside Haley Lu Richardson. This is her most recent film role. Ferreira announced she would not be returning to 'Euphoria' after two seasons of playing Kat on the show. She departed without giving a justification. (ANI)

