67th Filmfare Awards: Subhash Ghai conferred with Lifetime Achievement award

Veteran Bollywood director and producer Subhash Ghai was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 67th Filmfare awards.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-08-2022 22:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2022 22:33 IST
Subhash Ghai (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Bollywood director and producer Subhash Ghai was conferred with the Lifetime Achievement award at the 67th Filmfare awards. Subhash Ghai is known for his iconic films like 'Karz', 'Pardes', 'Vishwanath', 'Saudagar', 'Khalnayak' and many others.

The director was honoured for his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema over the years. He is considered among one of the best directors of the Hindi cinema. The main X-factor of Subhash Ghai's films has been their music. Ghai has made short guest appearances in his own films and has been an integral part of the film industry since 1967.

Known as the 'showman of Indian cinema', he delivered some of the major blockbuster hits of his time like 'Karz' which starred Rishi Kapoor in the lead role and 'Hero' starring Jackie Shroff in the lead role. He also directed legendary actor Dilip Kumar in three super hit films 'Vidhata', 'Saudagar' and 'Karma', which were declared super hits at the box office.

He last worked as a producer and writer in a suspense comedy drama film '36 Farmhouse' which premiered exclusively on OTT platform Zee5 and starred Anmol Parashar, Barkha Singh, Vijay Raaz, Sanjay Mishra and Flora Saini in prominent roles. Helmed by Ram Ramesh Sharma, the film received a decent response from the audience. (ANI)

