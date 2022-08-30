Marital row: Court asks Odia actor Varsha to vacate MP's parental house

A court in Odisha's Cuttack district on Tuesday upheld an order directing Ollywood actor Varsha Priyadarshini to vacate her estranged husband's parental house.

On a plea preferred by actor-turned-politician Anubhav Mohanty, the subdivisional judicial magistrate had asked Priyadarshini in June to vacate his house in Cuttack city within two months.

Priyadarshini challenged the lower court order and moved to the court of the additional district judge (ADJ), who ordered an interim stay.

In its final order, the ADJ court lifted the stay and directed Priyadarshini to vacate Mohanty's parental house, advocate Alok Mohapatra said.

The SDJM court had also directed the BJD MP to pay Rs 30,000 every month to Priyadarshini for her accommodation elsewhere in the city. Mohanty has been depositing the amount in her bank account.

The SDJM had observed that the elderly parents and some other relatives of Mohanty were staying away from their house due to the prevailing animosity between the husband and the wife.

Married in 2014, the star couple is now fighting a fierce legal battle in court for their separation.

Following a high court order, Priyadarshini was staying at Mohanty's house and occupying a single room under a police guard.

