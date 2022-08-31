Ben Kingsley to reprise Trevor Slattery role for Marvel Studio's 'Wonder Man' series

Hollywood star Sir Ben Kingsley is marking his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe by reprising the role of Trevor Slattery in Marvel's upcoming series, 'Wonder Man'. According to Variety, in June, it was originally announced that the programme was in production. The main subject will be Simon Williams, a.k.a. Wonder Man, from the Marvel comics. Williams is the fictional son of a wealthy businessman whose business struggles as a result of rivalry with Tony Stark's Stark Industries. Williams later agrees to the offer made by the villain Baron Zemo, which grants him superhuman ionic abilities including tremendous strength and durability. Wonder Man eventually joined the Avengers' ranks after engaging them on multiple occasions.

Kingsley's reappearance as Slattery confirms rumours that the programme is meant to be a Hollywood satire because it is known that Slattery is a failed actor and that Wonder Man has worked as both an actor and a stuntman in the comics. Kingsley will reportedly play a significant role in the series, however, it is unknown how he will fit into the storyline or how many episodes he will appear in. Kingsley in "Iron Man 3 initially portrayed Slattery." In that movie, Slattery plays a terrorist commander known as The Mandarin, but in the end, his real identity is made clear, and he is imprisoned. Later, he appeared in the short film "All Hail the King," which depicts Slattery in prison before being freed by a representative of the actual Mandarin. In "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," Kingsley most recently portrayed Slattery. He was captured by Shang-father, Chi's The Mandarin, Xu Wenwu, who kept him alive as a type of court jester. Eventually, Shang-Chi and his companions assist him in escaping, and he then aids them in defeating Wenwu.

Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed and co-wrote "Shang-Chi," and who will work as an executive producer and co-creator on the Wonder Man series, will collaborate with Kingsley once more on the role. One of the most well-known performers of the contemporary era, Kingsley is recognised for his work in movies including "Gandhi," "Sexy Beast," "House of Sand and Fog," "Bugsy," and "Schindler's List." For the first four of the aforementioned movies, he received Academy Award nominations, taking home the prize for best actor for "Gandhi." In addition, he has been nominated for an Emmy four times. He has recently been in the Netflix adaptation of "Watership Down" and the Epix neo-noir series 'Perpetual Grace Ltd.'

The Wonder Man television programme will have Andrew Guest as its chief writer. Along with being the series' co-creator alongside Guest, Cretton will executive produce it and potentially even direct it. With the news that Cretton will return to direct and write "Shang-Chi" 2, Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective announced Cretton's current overall contract. (ANI)

