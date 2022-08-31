Left Menu

Actress-turned-politician Ramya to venture into film production

AppleBox Studios will also be tip-toeing into the OTT domain with films and web series, Ramya said in a statement.The actress, who debuted with Puneeth Rajkumar in a Kannada movie Abhi, made a mark in Aakash, Gowramma, Jothe Jotheyali and Amruthadhare.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-08-2022 18:22 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 18:22 IST
Actress-turned-politician Ramya to venture into film production
  • Country:
  • India

Kannada film actress Divya Spandana, also known as Ramya, is to make a comeback again in Sandalwood, ending her years of sabbatical. This time, she is venturing into web series and film-making with her production house ‘AppleBox Studios’.

The actress, who also had an active political stint and was an MP from Mandya, announced her desire on social media.

“AppleBox Studios is currently on the threshold of producing two theatrical films, which will be distributed by KRG Studios. I’m excited about both these projects. AppleBox Studios will also be tip-toeing into the OTT domain with films and web series,” Ramya said in a statement.

The actress, who debuted with Puneeth Rajkumar in a Kannada movie ‘Abhi’, made a mark in 'Aakash', 'Gowramma', 'Jothe Jotheyali' and 'Amruthadhare'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022