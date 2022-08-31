Left Menu

Check out how Patralekhaa wished husband Rajkummar Rao on his birthday

Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Wednesday. On the occasion of his birthday many celebrities dropped wishes on Instagram, however, the most special one came from his better half Patralekhaa.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 31-08-2022 23:40 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:40 IST
Check out how Patralekhaa wished husband Rajkummar Rao on his birthday
Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Wednesday. On the occasion of his birthday many celebrities dropped wishes on Instagram, however, the most special one came from his better half Patralekhaa. Patralekhaa took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of the 'Hit' actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Raj. I love you. May this year be everything magical @rajkummar_rao"

In the photos, Rajkummar looks dapper in a yellow blazer layered over a tucked-out white shirt and casual jeans. Rajkummar took to the comment section of the post and thanked his wife. He wrote, "Thank you so much my love. I Love You". Choreographer-director Farah Khan also wrote a sweet message for Rajkummar in the comment section: "We All love u raj".

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh. On the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in a mystery thriller film 'Hit: The First Case', alongside Sanya Malhotra, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

He will be next seen in a thriller film 'Monica O, My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, which is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix, and in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film marks Rajkummar's first collaboration with Karan Johar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

EU's von der Leyen rebuffs Polish call to suspend carbon market

 Denmark
2
Plumber rapes woman, case registered

Plumber rapes woman, case registered

 India
3
OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

OnePlus 10T gets August 2022 security patch

 India
4
New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Vision Zero Fund and Nike

New initiative to cut injuries among garment workers launched by ILO's Visio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022