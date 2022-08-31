Check out how Patralekhaa wished husband Rajkummar Rao on his birthday

Rajkummar Rao turned a year older on Wednesday. On the occasion of his birthday many celebrities dropped wishes on Instagram, however, the most special one came from his better half Patralekhaa. Patralekhaa took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of the 'Hit' actor and wrote, "Happy Birthday Raj. I love you. May this year be everything magical @rajkummar_rao"

In the photos, Rajkummar looks dapper in a yellow blazer layered over a tucked-out white shirt and casual jeans. Rajkummar took to the comment section of the post and thanked his wife. He wrote, "Thank you so much my love. I Love You". Choreographer-director Farah Khan also wrote a sweet message for Rajkummar in the comment section: "We All love u raj".

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who dated each other for over a decade, tied the knot on November 15 last year. The two married in a traditional ceremony with only their family members and close friends in attendance in Chandigarh. On the work front, Rajkummar was last seen in a mystery thriller film 'Hit: The First Case', alongside Sanya Malhotra, which failed to impress the audience at the box office. The film is now streaming on Netflix.

He will be next seen in a thriller film 'Monica O, My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi and Radhika Apte, which is all set to stream exclusively on Netflix, and in a sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Maahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film marks Rajkummar's first collaboration with Karan Johar. (ANI)

