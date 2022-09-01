Left Menu

Gulzar’s NFT Auction Goes Live on Kulturemint

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 14:20 IST
Gulzar’s NFT Auction Goes Live on Kulturemint
Senior Lyricist Gulzar (file) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Legendary poet Gulzar Sahab has collaborated with Kulturemint to create NFTs of his timeless poems. This collaboration marked the first time a poet of Gulzar Sahab's caliber had ventured into the world of NFTs. The digitized poems are now available for sale on Kulturemint.com.

The NFTs of Gulzar Sahab's timeless poems including Samundar, Lal Haveli, Baarish - Rain at night, and One Sided Love will be auctioned on the NFT marketplace. The fans can acquire these one-of-a-kind tokens and bid to their heart's content for the same.

Kulturemint is a brand new curated NFT marketplace for all things art and culture. It has made the previously daunting process of buying and selling NFTs a smooth and responsive one. A collective brainchild of Govind Singh Sandhu, Archana Trasy, and Gautam B Thakker, the new NFT marketplace is centered around demystifying NFTs to the average person. Its transparency and ease of use are set to close the gap between the artist and the consumer.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Gulzar's NFT Auction Goes Live on Kulturemint

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

