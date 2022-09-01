Left Menu

Avatar 2 is edible movie of the decade,' James Cameron's message in Mandarin revealed

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 01-09-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 01-09-2022 19:48 IST
Avatar 2 is edible movie of the decade,' James Cameron's message in Mandarin revealed
Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Image Credit: 20th Century Studios
Following the debut of a new footage, the experts have branded the imminent Avatar 2 as "the most insanely complicated movie ever made." Finished scenes from Avatar 2 were displayed during the keynote speech of Titanic director James Cameron at Digital Day.

The details related to Avatar 2 titled Avatar: The Way of Water were disclosed by the director-cum-writer Liam O'Donnell. He wrote on Twitter clarifying the extreme lengths the makers went to work on Avatar 2, "AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER appears to be the most insanely complicated movie ever made. Holy s***. James Cameron's Digital Day keynote just broke my brain."

#*my brain! Just the amount of data they captured... Underwater performance capture with 15 cameras. 2 cams on every actor's face capture. Underwater reference capture for fully CG creatures. Oh yeah and infrared depth capture to place CG characters in the live action footage 🤯" he tweeted.

"Guys, all of the actors including a 7-year-old kid and Sigourney in her 60's had to take deep breathing courses so they could hold their breath for 2-3 minute underwater takes for the performance capture. Same as the camera operators! No scuba! All free diving in a tank together!" he continued on Twitter. "Saw finished scenes including underwater swimming alongside an alien whale and this is without a doubt the edible movie of the decade," he continued.

Executives from China Film Group were also treated to a screening of footage from Disney/20th Century Studios' Avatar 2 (officially titled Avatar: The Way Of Water). They were endowed with a surprise greeting from the globally-acclaimed director James Cameron in the process. The news was reported by China Daily while Deadline has further confirmed it.

James Cameron expressed gratitude saying "Thank You" in Mandarin through a video. "With the first Avatar, we set out to push the limits of the big screen. With the new Avatar films, we're pushing those limits even further."

The original film recorded more than $200 million in 2009 and 2010. A reissue witnessed another $58 million in 2021. As China has become a mammoth market for Avatar movies, the creators have high expectations from it.

Avatar 2 is slated to hit the big screens on December 16, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood sci-fi movies.

