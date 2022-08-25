Will Fast and Furious 10 continue shooting in LA despite public protest?

The 'First and Furious' team began filming for Fast X in Los Angeles on April 21, 2022. While fans are excited about the upcoming film, it seems the people of Los Angeles (where the film is currently under shooting) are not very happy about it.

Preparation for Fast and Furious 10 filming in Los Angeles is full on, but some reports say local residents are planning to protest against the filming.

The tenth installment of the Fast and Furious franchise--Fast X--is set to return to its origin and shoot in the same location, i.e., Los Angeles neighborhood, where it all began all those years ago. The first film in the franchise--The Fast and the Furious--was filmed in Los Angeles' historic Angelino Heights neighborhood. But the residents of the locality are unhappy, threatening to protest against the film if shoot begins there.

Residents who deal with the constant noise and unsafe conditions are fed up, and are planning a protest for the 'Fast X' shoot. The protest comes as anger over the effects of street racing and takeovers is at an all-time high in the city.

Nearly every night, car enthusiasts spin out doing donuts at high speeds in front of the store in addition to dangerous car racing and doing street takeovers throughout the area just west of Downtown.

Variety reports that L.A. saw a huge increase in reckless driving during the pandemic, resulting in more traffic and pedestrian deaths. For further details, read the below email acquired by Variety, in which a resident is complaining to Los Angeles City Council by saying;

"If this film shoot is allowed to go forward in Angelino Heights, or any part of it from F10 Productions (Universal) … we will stage a huge protest and will invite many reporters and news cameras to film us protesting this film shoot all day and night. We will hold this protest to honor the 178 people who have been killed by street racers in Los Angeles, and to shame Universal for their callous disregard for this deadly epidemic of street racing their films started and continue to promote."

However, according to several news sites, the film will shoot Friday from 9 am to 2 am in front of the house owned by Vin Diesel's character Dominic Toretto. We are not very sure about the authenticity of this news, but we are still writing it based on media reports.

The tenth installment, Fast X will be the end of the franchise. "Every story deserves its own ending. I know people are going to feel like it doesn't have to end, but I think all good things should. There are reasons for a finale. I think this franchise has deserved it," Vin Diesel said.

It seems the film will be bigger in budget considering F9 with a budget of $300 million, making it the fifth most expensive film ever made. Justin Lin returned as the writer and the director of Fast X. Almost all the cast members are returning to reprise their roles in the film.

