Squid Game Season 2: Everything we know so far

Netflix has greenlit Season 2 of the South Korean series Squid Game, which received international attention and was critically acclaimed after being released globally on September 17, 2021. Here we'll round up everything from the release date, plot, cast, trailer and recent updates of Squid Game Season 2.

Netflix phenomenon series, Squid game became Netflix's most-watched Kdrama and top-viewed program in 94 countries and attracting more than 142 million member households and amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours during its first four weeks from launch, surpassing Bridgerton for the title of the most-watched show. Created by Hwang Dong-hyuk, the high-stakes survival series was nominated for 14 Emmys and made history as the first non-English seriesto be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series category.

Of course, fans are clamoring for Squid Game Season 2, and fortunately, the series is getting ready to launch. "Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2!," Netflix said in a Tweet on June 12.

Red light… GREENLIGHT! Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

The streamer also shared a second teaser informing viewers by writer, director, producer and creator of Squid Game, Hwang Dong-Hyuk. He messaged fans in which he confirms "a whole new round" of games is in store, plus some details about Season 2, which is attached by Netflix's official Twitter.

Hwang Dong-Hyuk writer, director, producer, and creator of @squidgame has a message for the fans: pic.twitter.com/DxF0AS5tMM — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Squid Game Season 2 release

While speaking to Deadline on Squid Game Season 2, Hwang Dong-Hyuk told in March this year that he is working hard on ideas for the next season of the South Korean killer survival drama.

"There will be more great games, that's all I can say," Hwang said. "I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet." When asked whether some cast members will be coming back, Hwang said, "No, because most of them are dead. I'll try something to bring them back to Season 2."

In a recent interview with THR, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he plans to finish writing Season 2 by the end of this year or in early 2023. It is also planned for Squid Game Season 2 to broadcast by late 2023 or early 2024.

In addition, Netflix announced a reality competition series, Squid Game: The Challenge, in June 2022 along with an open casting call. The ten-episode series will see 456 players competing for a US$4.56 million cash prize, with challenges based on those in the show.

Also Read: Borgen Season 4 to mark the end of the series, confirms starts & creators

Squid Game Season 2 official synopsis

Squid Game revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize.

According to the makers, the official synopsis of the series reads: ''A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?''

Squid game Season 2 cast

The series cast Its cast includes Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-tae, Kim Joo-ryoung, and Indian actor AnupamTripathi. As we saw much death in the first season it seems there might be more new entries in Squid Game Season 2. Dong-hyuk already confirms main character, SeongGi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will return, along with game overseer "The Front Man" (Lee Byung-hun).

We will let you know all the updates as soon as we get anything new on the K-drama. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

Also Read: Bordertown Season 4 renewal possibilities: Everything we know so far