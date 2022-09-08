Borgen Season 4 to mark the end of the series, confirms starts & creators

Thanks to OTT platforms, people around the world are getting easy access to 'unique and good' content from other cultures. One of the popular Danish political dramas, named 'Borgen' accumulated a global fan base and was critically acclaimed as one of the best dramas.

Netflix formed a partnership with DR, picked the drama, and broadcast the first three seasons globally on September 2020. Borgen Season 4 was released as a separate series, titled Borgen - Riget, Magten, ogÆren (known internationally as Borgen - Power & Glory) on Netflix on June 2, 2022.

Borgen depicts the relation of certain branches that belong to the Government of Denmark. The story tells how, against all the odds, Birgitte Nyborg Christensen (played by Sidse Babett Knudsen)—a minor centrist politician—becomes the first female prime minister of Denmark.

Borgen Season 4 gives a happy ending! It shows Nyborg remains as foreign minister, having to navigate the implication of oil being found in Greenland that threatens to derail her party's green agenda, spark an international crisis with the US, China, and Russia, and push the government to the brink of collapse.

Also Read: Bordertown Season 4 renewal possibilities: Everything we know so far

There is no possibility of Borgen Season 5. While the series creator Adam Price, who wrote the previous three seasons as well as the forthcoming return, remains undecided, telling The Times of London, "Never say never" when asked about the prospect of carrying on, its female star remains emphatic. "No way. Birgitte is done."

After the huge global success of the first three seasons, SidseBabett Knudsen got important acting roles in 'Westworld,' 'A Hologram for the King' and Peter Strickland's 'The Duke of Burgundy.'

Another star PilouAsbaek (played as a Kasper Juu, the communications chief for BirgitteNyborg in Season 1 and 2 and a Journalist in Season 3) also enjoyed a breakthrough, appearing as EuronGreyjoy in 'Game of Throne' and performing in the movie 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.'

Despite her havoc success in the Danish drama Borgen, Knudsen told The Times before the release of the fourth season "My initial response was, 'Don't touch it.'" in terms of Borgen Season 5.

Stay tuned for more updates on Netflix foreign language series!

Also Read: Updates on Call My Agent! Season 5, spinoff film & Season 2 of Bollywood version