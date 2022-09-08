Bordertown Season 4 renewal possibilities: Everything we know so far

Bordertown is a Finnish crime drama created by Miikko Oikkonen and stars Ville Virtanen as detective inspector Kari Sorjonen. Season 1 and Season 2 contain ten episodes each and premiered on October 2018 and December 2019, respectively. No wonder Netflix seized the opportunity and took the rights of the foreign language series that gathered millions of hearts worldwide. Now the show's global popularity skyrocketed, leading to a demand for Bordertown Season 4.

While fans are still unhappy about the fact that the popular Finnish series, Bordertown is not renewed for Season 4, several media outlets reported that Bordertown Season 4 is likely to be released in 2022. Though there is no confirmation yet from the makers, there is no news on the cancelation of the series.

We are not very sure about the authenticity of this news, but we are still writing it based on media reports. As of now, neither Yle nor Netflix officially announced the future of the series but studying the show's popularity and devoted fanbase, especially in Finland, we assume it's just a matter of time before the show gets renewed.

Bordertown follows the story of Kari Sorjonen, an immensely skilled and successful detective at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) in Finland. Plagued with his disturbing personal life, Sorjonen moves his family to a small town in the hopes of living a peaceful life. But things did not turn out as he expected. Sorjonen would eventually get involved in the investigation of a serial crime. Based on British writer Daniel Tammet, Sorjonen's character is more like the average Joe who can rise to the challenge in difficult times.

In Bordertown Season 4, Sorjonen may find new ways to deal with the serial killer. It would be interesting to see how he tackles his issues on top of those professional challenges.

We will come up with all the updates as soon as we get anything new on the Finland Netflix series. Till then stay tuned!

