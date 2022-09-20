Left Menu

Actor Disha Patani is in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film opposite Suriya.

ANI | Panaji (Goa) | Updated: 20-09-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 20-09-2022 20:13 IST
Disha Patani gears up for shoot of 'Suriya', shares video from Goa
Disha Patani (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Disha Patani is in Goa for the shoot of her upcoming film opposite Suriya. Earlier today Disha was seen at the Mumbai airport heading to Goa to commence the shoot for the film.

"Disha is all excited and ready to go all out for her role opposite Suriya. She will be stationed in Goa for a month-long schedule. She is super kicked to be part of such a huge project. Moreover, the character she is playing is also quite unique," a source informed. Disha also shared a video from Goa and captioned it, "Home for a month".

Siruthai Siva is directing the 3D periodic drama, which is to be made in 10 languages in two parts. The film has been tentatively titled 'Suriya 42', and the initial shooting kick-started with a pooja in Chennai. Apart from this, Disha will also be seen in Karan Johar's 'Yodha' co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Project K alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

