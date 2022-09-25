Court sentences four to life imprisonment for murdering girl in 2013

Left Menu

Four people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for burning alive a 13-year-old girl here nine years ago.An Additional District judge on Saturday convicted the accused Upendra Pal, his mother Kaushalya Devi and their relatives Kedarnath and Tejnath in the case, according to joint director, prosecution department, Suresh Pathak.The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them.

Four people have been sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here for burning alive a 13-year-old girl here nine years ago.

An Additional District judge on Saturday convicted the accused Upendra Pal, his mother Kaushalya Devi and their relatives Kedarnath and Tejnath in the case, according to joint director, prosecution department, Suresh Pathak.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them. The girl was burnt alive on May 11, 2013 following which an FIR was filed against the four on the complaint of the girl's mother. Pal was involved in a relationship with the girl and wanted to marry her. However, his relatives were opposed to it and hatched the plan to kill her.

