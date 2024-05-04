Odisha requires a proactive government to collaborate with the Modi administration: Jaishankar

Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-05-2024 03:26 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 22:59 IST
EAM Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said that Odisha needs an energetic and committed government which will work like a partner with the Narendra Modi administration at the Centre.

The external affairs minister alleged in a press conference that the state is lagging behind in development even though it is rich in natural and human resources.

“Odisha has not developed as compared to the resources it has. Manufacturing has not developed much in the state. So, it needs an energetic and committed government which will work like a partner with the Modi Sarkar at the Centre,” Jaishankar said.

Stating that the Modi government is providing all support and funding to Odisha, he said, “The state has not made much progress in execution of central schemes like the PM Kisan scheme. The state has not implemented Ayushman Yojana”.

Odisha's culture was widely admired in the entire world when the Konark wheel was seen in the G20 Summit that India hosted recently, the union minister said.

A replica of Konark Wheel from the Sun temple in Odisha’s Puri served as the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s welcome handshake with G20 leaders as they arrived at the summit venue last year.

''This shows how much respect and affection the Prime Minister has for Odisha and its rich culture,'' Jaishankar said.

G20 meetings were organised in different states, including Odisha, so that the states’ tourism potential is boosted, he added.

He said that the central government has provided Rs 18 lakh crore to the state in terms of grants and tax devolution in the past 10 years.

Jaishankar said that the people of Odisha will vote to strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Modi this time for their speedy development.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

