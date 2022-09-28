Left Menu

Aaj tu agni ban gaya: Arjun Kapoor shares quirky birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor

On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's 40th birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a quirky wish for the 'Rockstar' actor on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-09-2022 20:54 IST
Aaj tu agni ban gaya: Arjun Kapoor shares quirky birthday wish for Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
On the occasion of Ranbir Kapoor's 40th birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor dropped a quirky wish for the 'Rockstar' actor on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Ishaqzaade' actor posted a picture featuring himself and the birthday boy with a message.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjC28t2IcBv/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Tujhe aise 40 saal se godh mein paal ke bada kiya hai maine aur aaj tu agni ban gaya...Proud of u my boy."

In the picture, the 'Ki & Ka' actor was seen laughing while keeping his eyes closed and was dressed in a blue sweatshirt. Sitting on Arjun's lap, Ranbir was seen wearing a cream kurta pyjama. The Instagram caption was a reference to Ranbir's latest flick 'Brahmastra'.

Kapoor sisters- Kareena and Karisma - also extended wishes to their brother Ranbir. The 'Jab We Met' actor shared a monochrome picture of the birthday boy along with a caption, "Happy birthday Living Legend," on her Insta stories.

Actor Karisma dropped a picture of herself with the 'Barfi' actor. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy 40th birthday Ranbirr," with heart and hug emojis.

She also shared a throwback picture of herself and her baby brother from their childhood day. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjCembHrcMQ/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY=

Ranbir's mother-in-law and veteran actor Soni Razdan also posted a series of pictures from Ranbir-Alia's wedding. https://www.instagram.com/p/CjC1rWkLNsQ/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D

Along with a caption, "Happy Birthday adorable SIL love you to the moon and back ! May you keep dancing your way through life and never stop." Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt further extended the birthday wishes to the actor.

She shared a picture where Ranbir could be seen pouring his love on his sister-in-law. Shaheen captioned the picture, "Birthday boy! Love you always." Filmmaker Karan Johar also posted a sweet birthday wish for the 'Wake Up Sid' actor.

Sharing the picture of Ranbir dressed in an orange suit, he captioned it, "Happy birthday to our SID, BUNNY, AYAN and SHIVA!!!! Love you RK," with heart emojis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

