Two militants killed by Sindh Police had links with Islamic State: Official

Two militants killed by the Sindh Police's Counter Terrorism Department had links with the outlawed militant Islamic State Khorasan group, which had planned a suicide attack during a major religious procession in the city.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Asif Aijaz Shaikh told the media that on Saturday night they killed two militants on the outskirts of the city in an encounter, in which four police officials were also injured.

Shaikh said after liaison with the Balochistan Counter Terrorism Department and intelligence agency, it was confirmed that those killed were the two most wanted Islamic State Khorasan militants Syed Aimal Khan, alias Hamza, a resident of Pishin; and Abdullah, alias Mamum, from Quetta.

They were involved in major terrorism incidents in Balochistan.

He said the militants were planning a suicide attack on the main 12th Rabi ul Awal procession, which will fall on October 7 or 8, when Muslims celebrate the birth of the prophet.

Shaikh said the two militants were also involved in masterminding the suicide attack carried out in a parking lot of the Serena hotel in Quetta in April 2021. Five people were killed in the incident.

''They were also involved in the killing of a senior Counter Terrorism Department official in Balochistan,'' he said.

Shaikh said the presence of the high-profile militants showed that terrorists remained active in the city in safe houses and were affiliated with either the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Taliban or the IS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)