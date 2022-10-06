Prime Video's first Telugu original movie 'Ammu' to debut on October 19

Streaming service Prime Video announced on Thursday that its first Telugu original movie ''Ammu'' will be released on October 19.

Written and directed by Charukesh Sekar, the movie will be released in Telugu with dubs in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages, the Amazon streaming platform said in a press release.

Described as an ''empowering story of a woman who rises like a phoenix in the face of adversity'', ''Ammu'' features Aishwarya Lekshmi in the titular role alongside Naveen Chandra and Simha.

It traces the thrilling transformation of a woman from being a victim of domestic violence to overcoming her internal conflicts, discovering her inner strength and giving the big payback to her abusive husband, as per the official logline.

Popular filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj serves as the creative producer on the movie, produced by Kalyan Subramanian and Kaarthekeyen Santhanam of Stone Bench Films.

'''Ammu' is special for us for several reasons. Not only is it our first Telugu original movie, a landmark we are thrilled to have crossed; but it is also an important and a relevant story that focuses on the strength and resilience of women,” Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals at Prime Video, said in a statement.

''It also cements our next collaboration with Karthik Subbaraj, after 'Putham Pudhu Kaalai' and 'Mahaan'. 'Ammu' features terrific performances by our lead cast, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Naveen Chandra and Simha. We, at Prime Video, are excited and proud to bring this story to our audiences not just India, but across the world,'' she added.

Subbaraj said ''Ammu'' is a movie which is more than just a revenge thriller.

''The movie is rooted in drama, laced with the unpredictability of life that will keep the viewers on the edge of their seats. It is fantastically performed by some of the industry's finest with Aishwarya, Naveen and Simha giving it their all.

''I applaud Charukesh Sekar for bringing this gripping and important narrative while keeping intact its emotional core and I am thrilled that with Prime Video we are able to take this movie to customers around 240 countries and territories,'' the filmmaker said.

