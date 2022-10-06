Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani wrap first schedule of 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani on Thursday announced they have completed the first schedule of their upcoming film ''Satyaprem Ki Katha''.

Billed as a “soulful musical love saga”, the movie is directed by National award-winning filmmaker Sameer Vidwans, best known for the critically-acclaimed 2019 Marathi drama “Anandi Gopal”.

Aaryan took to his Instagram page and posted a brief video that shows the film's team cutting a cake after wrapping up the first schedule.

''And on the day of Dussehra, a month long hectic but fun schedule with the most rambunctious crew of #SatyaPremKiKatha comes to an end!! with lots of celebration and mini Garba,'' the actor wrote in the caption.

Advani, who reunites with Aaryan after this year's blockbuster hit ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2”, also shared the update on Instagram. ''Schedule wrap #SatyaPremKiKatha,'' she posted.

The two actors had commenced filming for the movie in September. The movie is produced by Namah Productions and Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

''Satyaprem Ki Katha'' is scheduled to be released theatrically on June 29, 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)