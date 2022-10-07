Left Menu

Royal family 'hugely nervous' ahead of Prince Harry's memoir

According to a royal biographer, the UK royal family is "hugely nervous" about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-10-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:14 IST
Royal family 'hugely nervous' ahead of Prince Harry's memoir
Prince Harry. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

According to a royal biographer, the UK royal family is "hugely nervous" about Prince Harry's upcoming memoir. Page Six has reported that Tom Bower, the author of 'Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors', has claimed that the planned book by the Duke of Sussex is a "time bomb."

In light of Queen Elizabeth II's passing last month, it has been previously claimed that Harry is frantically trying to revise the book. He wants to "take out or reduce" what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton. Bower, though, is of the opinion that he cannot.

"I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can't amend the book in any way," he opined. "Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn't get sales," added Bower. According to Bower, the book is rumoured to be coming out around Easter and will have a chapter on the Queen's funeral.

According to Page Six, Charles is reportedly waiting until the couple's various media projects are finished before deciding whether to give Harry and Meghan Markle's children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, the titles of prince and princess. Harry and Meghan have also been working on a Netflix docuseries for more than a year.

The fifth season of popular TV series 'The Crown' is likely to be released on November 9, and according to Page Six, the duke and duchess have also wanted to re-edit the series, which Netflix had hoped to screen in December. According to a source, such revisions "may likely delay its release until later in 2023." Harry and Meghan wed in May 2018 and retired from their royal duties less than two years later. At the time, allegations surfaced that the former actress and their first child, Archie, encountered racial hostility and that she had considered committing suicide while pregnant with him.

Later, they relocated to California and struck lucrative deals with Netflix and Spotify. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

Nepal cricketer Sandeep Lamichhane lands in Kathmandu to face rape charges

 Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022