Left Menu

'Legend of Vox Machina' renewed for season 3, sneak peek inside

'The Legend of Vox Machina' has been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, the declaration was made during the panel for the New York Comic Con for the programme.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2022 14:57 IST
'Legend of Vox Machina' renewed for season 3, sneak peek inside
Still from Legend of Vox Machina (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'The Legend of Vox Machina' has been renewed for Season 3 at Amazon, the declaration was made during the panel for the New York Comic Con for the programme. According to Variety, ahead of the season premiere, the programme was given a second season order; Season 2 is scheduled to premiere in January. Per the official description of the new season, "After saving the realm from evil and destruction at the hands of the most terrifying power couple in Exandria, Vox Machina is faced with saving the world once again--this time, from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjZEMKpJDbf/ A group of voice actors gather together to play 'Dungeons & Dragons' on the web series Critical Role, on which the characters and plotlines of 'The Legend of Vox Machina' are based. The Briarwood arc from the first Critical Role campaign was followed in the first season of "The Legend of Vox Machina."

According to Variety, Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, Liam O'Brien, Marisha Ray, Sam Riegel, Travis Willingham, and Matthew Mercer, who founded Critical Role, all appear in the series as cast members and executive producers. Executive producers include Ben Kalina, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Brandon Auman. Titmouse, Critical Role, and Amazon Studios jointly create the show for Amazon. An A-list cast of extra voice actors from Season 1 included Stephanie Beatriz, David Tennant, Indira Varma, Stephen Root, Dominic Monaghan, Khary Payton, Gina Torres, Rory McCann, Esme Creed-Miles, and more. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s infrared vision: Check out this stunning image of galaxy pair VV 191

Astronomers merge Hubble's ultraviolet and visible-light view with Webb’s in...

 Global
2
Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by NASA's Juno during Sept 29 flyby

Surface features of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa revealed in images captured by...

 Global
3
LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version of webOS

LG expands smart TV platform business with webOS Hub - an upgraded version o...

 Korea Rep
4
Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promise treatment change; Pfizer COVID vaccine clears Japan panel for use with young children and more

Health News Roundup: Fresenius taps pre-dialysis kidney care as drugs promis...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022