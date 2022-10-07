Left Menu

Season three of ‘Tripling’ to drop on ZEE5 on October 21

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2022 18:29 IST
Season three of the popular web series “Tripling” will premiere on October 21, streaming service ZEE5 announced on Friday.

The light-hearted family drama features actors Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

The five-episode season three, which comes after a gap of three years, will encapsulate the essence of the three siblings — Chandan (Vyas), Chitvan (Parashar) and Chanchal (Gagroo) — and their bond as they embark on a new journey where they will be joined by their parents and respective partners.

'''Tripling' is my go-to therapy where I get to conceptualise, write the screenplay and dialogues, act, contribute towards the larger picture and do a lot more. And with every season, I am becoming closer to the characters and the storytelling arc.

''This season is going to be a mad ride as we siblings find out that ‘crazy’ runs in the family. But one thing I can promise you’ll is that this is going to be one heart-warming story so keep your crazy family close for a better viewing experience,'' Vyas said in a statement.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF), the new season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani from a story by Kumar and Vyas.

Vyas has also penned the screenplay as well as the dialogues in collaboration with Abbas Dalal.

