Season three of ‘Tripling’ to drop on ZEE5 on October 21

Season three of the popular web series “Tripling” will premiere on October 21, streaming service ZEE5 announced on Friday.

The light-hearted family drama features actors Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur.

The five-episode season three, which comes after a gap of three years, will encapsulate the essence of the three siblings — Chandan (Vyas), Chitvan (Parashar) and Chanchal (Gagroo) — and their bond as they embark on a new journey where they will be joined by their parents and respective partners.

'''Tripling' is my go-to therapy where I get to conceptualise, write the screenplay and dialogues, act, contribute towards the larger picture and do a lot more. And with every season, I am becoming closer to the characters and the storytelling arc.

''This season is going to be a mad ride as we siblings find out that ‘crazy’ runs in the family. But one thing I can promise you’ll is that this is going to be one heart-warming story so keep your crazy family close for a better viewing experience,'' Vyas said in a statement.

Produced by Arunabh Kumar of The Viral Fever (TVF), the new season is directed by Neeraj Udhwani from a story by Kumar and Vyas.

Vyas has also penned the screenplay as well as the dialogues in collaboration with Abbas Dalal.

