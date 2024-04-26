Mchunu to inspect water infrastructure in uThukela District

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will next week visit uThukela District in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, to inspect water infrastructure in the area and engage community members on water and sanitation issues.

The two-day visit, which will take place on 29 – 30 April 2024, is part of the ongoing and concerted efforts by the Water and Sanitation Ministry to build new water infrastructure and assess the existing one to ensure that it meets the needs and demands of the communities it services.

Mchunu, joined by representatives from KZN Provincial and Local Governments, and board members of uMngeni – uThukela Water, will on Monday visit Leonardville Pump Station in Ladysmith, and also have a stakeholder and community engagement at Ezakheni Community Hall.

The Minister will on Tuesday hold another stakeholder and community engagement with communities at Bergville Sports Complex and Fordeville Community Hall.

“Upon conclusion of these activities in uThukela, Minister Mchunu will proceed to visit KwaMaphumulo and KwaXimba communities on 1 and 2 May, respectively,” the department said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)