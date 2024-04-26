Left Menu

Mchunu to inspect water infrastructure in uThukela District

The Minister will on Tuesday hold another stakeholder and community engagement with communities at Bergville Sports Complex and Fordeville Community Hall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 26-04-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 17:00 IST
Mchunu to inspect water infrastructure in uThukela District
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu will next week visit uThukela District in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, to inspect water infrastructure in the area and engage community members on water and sanitation issues.

The two-day visit, which will take place on 29 – 30 April 2024, is part of the ongoing and concerted efforts by the Water and Sanitation Ministry to build new water infrastructure and assess the existing one to ensure that it meets the needs and demands of the communities it services.

Mchunu, joined by representatives from KZN Provincial and Local Governments, and board members of uMngeni – uThukela Water, will on Monday visit Leonardville Pump Station in Ladysmith, and also have a stakeholder and community engagement at Ezakheni Community Hall. 

The Minister will on Tuesday hold another stakeholder and community engagement with  communities at Bergville Sports Complex and Fordeville Community Hall.

“Upon conclusion of these activities in uThukela, Minister Mchunu will proceed to visit KwaMaphumulo and KwaXimba communities on 1 and 2 May, respectively,” the department said. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024