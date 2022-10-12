One Piece Chapter 1063 updates: Expect a slight delay in spoilers release

Straw hats pirates met Vegapunk who is one of the six different faces. He is Lilith who represents evil and maliciousness. Fans have been introduced to Dr. Vegapunk who ruled Egg Head Island where Luffy and Straw Hat Pirates reached. He had six faces and each Vegapunk has its own spirit and different path.

Now the World Government is targeting Vegapunk and wants him dead. Rob Lucci and Kaku, and Stussy were appointed to a new mission of killing Dr. Vegapunk. They arrive to accomplish their mission. One Piece Chapter 1063 will bring more new information on Vegapunk. No wonder readers are quite thrilled to know the storyline of the manga chapter, as it is progressing to its final saga.

One Piece Chapter 1063 will be released on October 17, 2022, without any break, but the spoilers of the chapter will be delayed because of the National Sports Day in Japan, according to Sportskeeda. Instead, the leaks and spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1063 will be circulating by the end of this week.

As the second Monday of October is a holiday every year, workers usually participate in the celebrations with their families on that day. So there are fewer chances for One Piece chapter 1063 productions to begin on Tuesday. Leakers will not able to share the raw scans and spoilers from the printed pages. It looks like fans have to wait one or two days more to get One Piece Chapter 1063 spoilers.

However, we could predict, One Piece Chapter 1063 will revolve around Dr. Vegapunk and his plethora of inventions on his island. One Piece Chapter 1063 will continue Monkey D Luffy's adventure on Egghead Island and the mystery of Vegapunk.

The release date for One Piece Chapter 1063 is October 17 at around 1 am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Here's the list of One Piece Chapter 1063 timings and release dates in different places around the world.

Pacific Summer Time: 08:00 am (October 16)

Middle Summer Time: 10:00 am (October 16)

Eastern Summer Time: 11 am (October 16)

UK Summer Time: 4:00 pm (October 16)

Central European Summer Time: 5:00 pm (October 16)

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm (October 16)

Philippines Time: 11:00 pm (October 16)

Australian Central Summer Time: 12:30 am (October 17)

