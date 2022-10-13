Sherlock Season 5: Everything we know so far

Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss created Sherlock is a television series based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes detective stories. The series acquired huge popularity throughout the world after its premiere in 2010. Now the series is yet to be renewed for Sherlock Season 5.

The storyline of Sherlock Season 4 left audiences with many questions, which means there's always a possibility for Season 5. Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat told what could be the story of Sherlock Season 5 if it happens.

Eurus Holmes is Sherlock's long-lost or secret sister and the fifth season can show her evil side. However, these are not the claims as BBC One is yet to renew the show for another season.

Considering multiple reports released earlier, Sherlock Season 5 is actually not canceled and there are chances of making it. While there is no confirmation on the making of the fifth run, several times viewers have been given many indications that Sherlock Season 5 could happen.

Gatiss explained that the events showed in the fourth season's finale episode, titled The Final Problem could actually be just the beginning of Season 5, while Moffat goes a step further to reveal that Sherlock Season 5 would show that Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman) are back in their rooms at 221B Baker Street to solving crimes.

"Our original intention of the series was to go back to the beginning and see them as younger men and… restore it to its factory settings. But I think what's actually happened is that we have now done the story of how the Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson that we have always known, how they became those men. It's actually really a backstory," told Gatiss to Radio Times.

He added: "The reason we [ended with] Rathbone Place is that, actually, if we do come back – and we would love to come back – we could absolutely very easily start with a knock at the door and Sherlock saying to John 'Do you want to come out and play?'. They have become the two heroes that we always knew them to be."

According to Moffat "Sherlock now finally understands that's he's stronger and smarter than Mycroft in a way. But not because he is actually smarter – he's less smart – but because his emotions, his connections to other human beings, the wisdom he has gained from the connections he has made in the world, make him stronger."

The lead actor, Benedict Cumberbatch is bullish about the possibility of Sherlock Season 5 renewal. The actor told to Collider in 2021 about the possibility of Sherlock Season 5.

"I'm the worst person to ask on this because I never say never, obviously. But I don't know. And I'm the worst person to ask because my slate's pretty, pretty full at the moment, as is Martin [Freeman, Watson] and all the other key players involved. So, who knows? Maybe one day, if the script's right. And I say 'the script,' maybe it could be a film rather than a series. Who knows? But anyway, not for now."

Louise Brealey hinted at her returning in Sherlock Season 5. "I know originally there was a hope that we would do a special down the line. I haven't heard that that's on or off. To utilize two clichés, I think it's on the very back burner and not necessarily on the cards."

Apart from the lead stars, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, Molly Hooper and Sian Brooke are eager to reprise their roles in Sherlock Season 5 as Louise Brealey and Eurus Holmes respectively. However, nothing official has been released in favor of making the series.

Suffice to say, there's a possibility for Sherlock Season 5 but we still don't have any official updates from BBC One. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the TV series.

