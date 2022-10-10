The Umbrella Academy Season 4: Everything we know so far

Netflix streaming the superhero series The Umbrella Academy left fans with several cliffhangers, especially after the release of Season 3. On August 25, 2022, it was announced by Netflix that the series has been renewed for a fourth season. In fact The Umbrella Academy Season 4 might actually give a good ending. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

The fourth season will be executive-produced by creator and showrunner Steve Blackman. Blackman also confirmed the news in an Instagram post, sharing that the Hargreeves' will be reuniting for the last time. "So excited for one more season with the incredible Hargreeves siblings!!!" he wrote.

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 left audiences confused about loose ends to be resolved (apparently) in the next season.

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," showrunner Steve Blackman said in a statement.

"But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes."

Before the renewal of the fourth outing, Steve Blackman said "I want to pose to the viewer and the fan, 'Would they be happier without their powers?' I mean, all they do is complain about being who they are."

"So will Victor, will Diego be happy without it or will they feel like they're missing an appendage? Will the world not be right for them anymore without powers? Can they be 'normal'?" He added, "How it is reset and the ways it will be reset is a place we're going to be going to hopefully in Season 4."

The plot for The Umbrella Academy Season 4 is still under wrap, however, we could guess the fourth season might show a new timeline. The Umbrella Academy is now in a new universe without their powers and the siblings separate. Allison is reunited with Claire and Ray. The Hotel Obsidian is gone, Luther is alive and no longer an ape-man, Five and Diego's lost limbs are restored, Sloane is missing, and everyone has lost their powers. As the siblings are isolated, a restored Reginald observes the city, now under his control, alongside his wife Abigail, who is alive again. In a mid-credits scene, Ben rides a Seoul subway, similar to the one on which he was born.

Also Read: Outlander Season 7 is reportedly casting The Witcher's actor Chris Fulton as Rob Cameron

In an interview with Tudum, Blackman teased that the Umbrellas will be up for dealing with all this change. "The siblings are always up for a challenge," he told the outlet. "This new timeline has been dictated by Hargreeves, who reprogrammed the Universe at the end of the Season 3 finale. But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button."

He continued, "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater."

While speaking with People Diego Castañeda said that he's also excited to explore some new dynamics in season 4.

"I honestly really do like the fact that we don't have powers because The Umbrella Academy was never really about the powers," he told the outlet. "The power was just a little seasoning to [the show], [this season] has de-escalated and it's become much more about, 'Let's just watch these people that we really love bantering with each other.'"

In terms of the cast, based on the season 3 ending the core eight cast members—Elliot Page (Viktor), Tom Hopper (Luther), David Castañeda (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison), Robert Sheehan (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher (Five), Ritu Arya (Lila), and Justin H. Min (Ben)—are all set to return.

During the announcement of The Umbrella Academy Season 4, Netflix confirms the return of Colm Feore (Reginald Hargreeves) as the Big Bad. Yusuf Gatewood (Ray), Coco, Assad (Claire), and Lisa Repo-Martell as Hargreeves' partner Abigail are highly expected to return in the finale of the series.

The final segment was announced a few months back. This means we are far away from the release date of The Umbrella Academy Season 4. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the series. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more Netflix series.

Also Read: Is Narco-Saints Season 2 happening? Know in detail