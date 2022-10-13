Virgin River Season 5: Henderson finished filming & revealed what to expect

Virgin River is coming back with Season 5 on Netflix. Filming for the fifth season began on July 18 and is scheduled to conclude on November 10, 2022 under the showrunner Patrick Sean Smith who replaces Sue Tenney. Recently, on the film set, the cast and crew members celebrated completing 50 episodes of the series. They also thanked their fans saying that the job could not have been possible without their support.

The shows official Instagram posted a behind the scene photo featuring a candid moment between Alexandra Breckenridge (Melinda "Mel" Monroe) and Martin Henderson (Jack Sheridan). The caption reads: "What's going on here? Well, that's a secret I'll never tell."

Showrunner Sean Smith told Glamour UK: "We get into things that will be new and exciting, but still very much feel like the same show, but are definitely taking a more exciting approach to some of the stories. A little bit louder, but not to the detriment of the comfort of the show. I want it to feel like season five will be next-level."

Virgin River has been made based on the Virgin River novels by Robyn Carr. The story follows Mel, who answers an ad to work as a midwife and nurse practitioner in the remote Northern California town of Virgin River, thinking it will be the perfect place to start fresh and leave her painful memories behind. But she soon discovers that small-town living isn't quite as simple as she expected.

Season 4 ends showing Jack and Mel are still together preparing for the baby, with Jack not wanting to know who the father. Along with it, we also know about Doc's grandchild and Jack's shooter. While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the duo said how Virgin River Season 5 would portray the character Jack and Mel.

Breckenridge said there could be some emotionally charged episodes. She said Season 5 will have "some of the best episodes [they've] ever done." Jack's and Mels' relationship will go deeper. Hopefully, Virgin River Season 5 is likely to resolve those unanswered questions while portraying the intricacies and hiccups in Jack and Mel's love life.

Henderson who has finished filming for Season 5 hinted at what Virgin River Season 5 has in store. "The baby stuff gets really interesting. Obviously, I'm speaking without having read any of those actual scripts, but we've got some really nice…a lot of stuff gets wrapped up and then there's a whole bunch of new beginnings, new story lines," he said. "I can't give too much away. I know someone might move away. Someone might leave." He said to Glamour.

Speaking of Mel, Breckenridge said, "I think Mel's journey from her childhood becomes more in focus throughout the season so that we can understand where she's coming from and how that informs how she behaves now. But you know, I think that there's going to be some similar twists and turns along the way."

Henderson revealed that Jack will try his level best to concentrate on the family and baby. "I feel like now Mel and Jack have an opportunity to just focus on them and their baby and their life and there's so much hope in that. There's a lot of possibility."

In an interview with Glamour he said , "From what I understand this season, you're going to also see Mel and Jack get really close...What I'm hoping in season 5 is actually seeing them get closer together through adversity rather than being pushed apart, because I actually think the audiences love that. You've got to have some bumps, but seeing them mature and deepen their love is going to be nice."

While talking about how Brady will be shown in Virgin River Season 5, Henderson said"Brady, as a character, definitely has a lot of redemption in season 4. I think there's even more in season 5. That'll definitely color their relationship. I think it's wrong, though, if Brady is all of a sudden just this good guy. I don't buy that, that he's just going to turn over. It feels trite. It's more interesting to have a character that he can't help himself."

Currently, there is no official release date for Virgin River Season 5. We will keep you updated as soon as we get any information from the makers. Stay tuned to get more updates!

