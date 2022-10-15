Left Menu

Release of 'Tiger 3' postponed to Diwali 2023

Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Yash Raj Films said in a tweet.Maneesh Sharma, best known for YRF titles Fan and Band Baaja Baaraat, serves as director on Tiger 3.Ek Tha Tiger, the first movie in the franchise was released in 2012.

Tiger 3
  • Country:
  • India

The release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-led spy thriller ''Tiger 3'' has been postponed to Diwali 2023, the makers announced on Saturday.

Produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film was earlier scheduled to be released on April 21, 2023, on the occasion of Eid.

The production banner took to its official Twitter page to share the new release date of the much-awaited action movie.

''Diwali 2023, Tiger will roar! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu,'' Yash Raj Films said in a tweet.

Maneesh Sharma, best known for YRF titles ''Fan'' and ''Band Baaja Baaraat'', serves as a director on ''Tiger 3''.

''Ek Tha Tiger'', the first movie in the franchise was released in 2012. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie revolved around the story of an Indian spy (RAW) code-named Tiger (Khan) who falls in love with a Pakistani spy Zoya (Kaif) during an investigation.

The success of the first film spawned a franchise, in which ''Tiger Zinda Hai'' (2017) was the follow-up. Based on true events, the Ali Abbas Zafar-helmed sequel saw Tiger and Zoya go on a mission to save a group of hostages held by a militant terrorist organization in Iraq.

