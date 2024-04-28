Left Menu

Pakistani Man Unknowingly Entering Indian Territory Returned to Pakistan via Rangers

Pakistani man apprehended for inadvertently crossing into India handed over to Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds. BSF apprehended the man near the border in Fazilka, Punjab. Questioning revealed he was unaware of the border's alignment and crossed unintentionally. Nothing objectionable was found during his search. Concerns were raised to Pakistan Rangers over unrestricted movement at the border. The man was handed over to Pakistan Rangers as a goodwill gesture.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 28-04-2024 14:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Pakistani man who was apprehended after inadvertently entering Indian territory was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds, a BSF spokesperson said on Sunday.

Border Security Force (BSF) troops apprehended the Pakistani national near the border fence in Punjab's Fazilka district on Saturday, the spokesperson said.

During questioning, it was learnt that he was unaware of the international border's alignment and had inadvertently crossed into Indian territory, the official said.

Nothing objectionable was found on the man during his search, the spokesperson added.

A flag meeting was conducted with the Pakistan Rangers to express concern over its failure to restrict unwarranted movement of the Pakistani national, he said.

The man was handed over to the Pakistan Rangers on humanitarian grounds and as a goodwill gesture, the spokesperson said.

