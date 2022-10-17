Jack Harlow announced as next week's 'SNL' host and musical guest

American rapper and record producer Jack Harlow is set to host and be the musical guest on the next episode of 'Saturday Night Live', slated to air on October 29. According to Variety, Harlow's duties were announced during this week's episode, which featured another music star as both host and musical guest: Megan Thee Stallion.

This appearance of Harlow will mark the first time he hosts 'SNL', and his second time as a musical performer. He made his 'Saturday Night Live' debut as a musical guest on March 27, 2021, alongside host Maya Rudolph. In 2020, Harlow released his major label debut 'That's What They All Say' and followed that up with this year's 'Come Home the Kids Miss You'. He was just named songwriter of the year at the SESAC Music Awards, reported Variety.

As per Variety, the upcoming new episodes come as 'SNL' undergoes a cast member shift, including the departures of Chris Redd, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villasenor, Aristotle Athari, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney and Pete Davidson. The show opened this year with four new featured players: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker.

As per Variety, 'SNL' stars Kenan Thompson, Cecily Strong, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman, Punkie Johnson, Andrew Dismukes and Michael Che and Colin Jost as the hosts of Weekend Update. (ANI)

