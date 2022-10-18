Drew Barrymore reveals the reason for abstaining from sex since her divorce in 2016

Hollywood actor Drew Barrymore recently got candid about her thoughts on intimacy in a new blog post after a fan claimed the star "hates sex." According to Fox News, Barrymore had originally commented on the news that Andrew Garfield had abstained from sex for six months while preparing for his role in 'Silence'.

"What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time? I was like, 'Yeah so?'" she said during an episode of her talk show 'The Drew Barrymore Show'. Giving clarification on that statement, the actor has now revealed that she has not been in an intimate relationship since her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman in 2016.

"Some people can get out of a marriage or relationship and in the near future find themselves in another relationship. There is nothing wrong with that! Not one bit. I do not judge! I celebrate their journey! Because for some people that really works. It didn't work for me," Barrymore wrote in her Sunday blog post, reported Fox News. She continued, "I needed to stay very celibate and honoring and in some sort of state of mourning of the loss of a nuclear family that I swore I would have for my daughters and to find grace and acceptance and what our new normal of a blended family would be."

"I do not hate sex! I have just finally come to the epiphany that love and sex are simply not the same thing I searched my whole life for, which is to be a calm woman and not a bombastic party girl. Also, when you grow up and are in a marriage with kids and you think you'll only be with this one person for the rest of your life and then that doesn't happen? It rocked me to my core, to put it lightly," the actor added. As per Fox News, Barrymore and Kopelman divorced in 2016 after being married for four years. The former couple shares two daughters; Olive and Frankie. (ANI)

