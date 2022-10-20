Left Menu

Dharamshala International Film Festival: 80 titles from 32 countries to be screened

The movie gala will be held from November 3 to 6 at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts TIPA here.Some of the highlights of the festival are India premieres of Cannes jury prize winner Joyland, a Pakistani film by Saim Sadiq National award-winning filmmaker Aditya Vikram Senguptas third Bengali feature film Once Upon A Time in Calcutta Parth Saurabhs debut film Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar On Either Sides of the Pond Writing with Fire by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Sen and Ajitpal Singhs Fire in the Mountains.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 20-10-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2022 16:09 IST
Dharamshala International Film Festival: 80 titles from 32 countries to be screened

The 11th edition of the Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) will be screening 80 films from 32 countries, including 21 feature narratives, 16 feature documentaries and 43 short films. The movie gala will be held from November 3 to 6 at the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) here.

Some of the highlights of the festival are India premieres of Cannes jury prize winner ''Joyland'', a Pakistani film by Saim Sadiq; National award-winning filmmaker Aditya Vikram Sengupta’s third Bengali feature film “Once Upon A Time in Calcutta”; Parth Saurabh's debut film ''Pokhar Ke Dunu Paar'' (On Either Sides of the Pond); ''Writing with Fire'' by Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Sen; and Ajitpal Singh's ''Fire in the Mountains''. The line-up also includes Cannes Film Festival Golden Eye Award winner ''All That Breathes'' by Shaunak Sen, ''Jhini Bini Chadariya'' (The Brittle Thread) by Ritesh Sharma and ''Shankar's Fairies'' by Irfana Majumdar. Festival director Ritu Sarin said they are looking forward to once again welcome audiences and filmmakers to celebrate cinema during the four-day festival. ''We are so excited to announce our line-up! As we come out of two years of Covid, we have had a bumper crop of amazing new films from across India and the world to select from. ''It’s been a really difficult challenge for our selection team to sift through so many fine films and we have had many long discussions and debates before deciding on the final programme,'' Sarin said in a statement. According to the organisers, a large contingent of filmmakers will attend DIFF to present their films, and the programme also includes masterclasses and workshops.

Those who cannot attend the physical edition of DIFF this year, a digital edition will go online from November 7 to 13 with a truncated line-up.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

NASA's NEOWISE spacecraft takes 12-year time-lapse movie of full sky: Watch

 Global
2
Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

Chinese scientists detect brightest gamma-ray burst to date: Report

 China
3
Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

Astronomers measure, map aftermath of supernova using NASA's IXPE telescope

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impact; Moderna signs deal on variant-adapted COVID shots for world's poorest and more

Health News Roundup: J&J looks at job cuts despite weathering inflation impa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022