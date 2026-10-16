The Dark Side of Digital Boom: More Platforms, Wider Urban–Rural Income Gaps

China's rapidly expanding platform economy is creating new business opportunities, reshaping labour markets and accelerating digital infrastructure investment. However, beneath this transformation lies a troubling economic contradiction: the same policies encouraging digital growth may be widening the income divide between cities and rural communities.

A new study titled "Has the Growth of the Platform Economy Narrowed the Urban–Rural Income Gap? Implications for Sustainable Development and Common Prosperity in China", published in the journal Sustainability, examines this contradiction. Conducted by Haowen Duan, Xiangdong Liang and Wenxue Zhang of Changsha University of Science & Technology, the research challenges the assumption that digital expansion necessarily produces more equitable economic outcomes.

Analysing 288 Chinese prefecture-level cities between 2010 and 2024, the researchers found that development associated with the National E-commerce Demonstration City policy significantly widened urban–rural income disparities. The results suggest that digital markets can reinforce existing economic advantages when technological capabilities, financial resources and entrepreneurial opportunities remain concentrated in urban areas.

The digital growth paradox: More opportunity, greater inequality

China's platform economy has transformed commercial activity by connecting businesses and consumers, reducing transaction costs and creating new forms of employment. E-commerce platforms offer rural producers opportunities to reach distant markets, while digital services generate entrepreneurial possibilities previously constrained by geographical isolation.

However, access to an online marketplace does not guarantee equal capacity to compete. Urban businesses possess stronger technological capabilities, better financing opportunities, skilled workers and established logistics networks. Rural enterprises frequently face limitations in these areas, restricting their ability to convert digital connectivity into sustainable income growth.

The economic divide remains substantial. According to national statistics cited in the research, China's urban residents earned approximately 2.34 times the per capita disposable income of rural residents in 2024. The ratio based on median disposable income was even higher, at approximately 2.515 to one.

To examine whether platform-oriented policies helped reduce these disparities, the researchers analysed China's National E-commerce Demonstration City programme. The initiative recognised selected cities in three rounds during 2011, 2014 and 2017, creating opportunities to compare economic changes between participating and non-participating locations.

The analysis covered 68 designated cities and 220 cities without the designation, generating 4,320 city-year observations. Researchers employed a staggered difference-in-differences methodology to estimate how urban–rural income differences changed following policy implementation relative to comparison cities.

Demonstration-city designation was associated with an estimated 0.0702-point increase in the urban-to-rural disposable income ratio. The relationship remained statistically significant across multiple robustness checks, including alternative inequality measures, matched comparisons and adjustments for overlapping development policies.

Moreover, the estimated widening effect strengthened over time, becoming more clearly detectable approximately six years after policy implementation. Rather than disappearing as digital markets matured, the distributional divergence persisted and intensified within the observed period.

The researchers emphasise an important distinction: their estimates capture the combined effects of demonstration-city policies and associated platform development, not the isolated causal impact of platform businesses themselves. Nevertheless, the results challenge development approaches that assume digital market expansion automatically reduces geographical inequality.

Why cities capture the digital dividend while rural areas fall behind

The research identifies three interconnected mechanisms associated with the widening income gap: entrepreneurial activity, labour agglomeration and digital infrastructure development. Together, they demonstrate how existing economic advantages can become amplified through technological expansion.

Entrepreneurship represents the first pathway. Digital platforms lower some barriers to establishing businesses, but urban and rural entrepreneurs enter these markets with unequal resources. Urban firms benefit from concentrated capital, professional networks, advanced skills and stronger supporting services, enabling them to exploit emerging commercial opportunities more effectively.

Rural entrepreneurs often face weaker logistics systems, restricted financing and insufficient digital capabilities. Their participation may remain concentrated in lower-value activities, limiting opportunities to capture the more profitable components of platform-based commerce.

The researchers estimated that entrepreneurial activity accounted for approximately 21.4% of the observed relationship through their statistical decomposition. The result indicates that expanding business activity can accompany greater inequality when economic opportunities remain disproportionately accessible to urban entrepreneurs.

Labour concentration constitutes another important pathway. Platform-related industries attract skilled workers toward cities where technological businesses, services and supporting industries are already established. Urban labour markets consequently benefit from stronger concentrations of specialised talent and higher-productivity employment opportunities.

Meanwhile, rural workers entering urban platform employment may occupy lower-value service positions with limited advancement prospects. The movement of skilled workers away from rural communities can further weaken their capacity to develop competitive local enterprises.

Labour agglomeration accounted for approximately 9.7% of the estimated relationship. Although smaller than the other examined channels, it highlights how the geographical distribution of human capital influences who benefits from platform-driven economic expansion.

Digital infrastructure produced the largest estimated contribution, at approximately 25.6%. Infrastructure investments often favour densely populated urban areas because stronger demand and commercial concentration make these locations more attractive for network expansion and associated services.

Rural communities face higher infrastructure costs relative to market size, potentially delaying investment and restricting participation in increasingly sophisticated digital markets. The findings therefore expose a fundamental weakness in infrastructure-led development strategies: expanding technological capacity can strengthen existing geographical advantages unless investment also addresses underserved populations.

These mechanism estimates represent conditional statistical associations rather than definitive causal proof. Nevertheless, their combined pattern supports the researchers' argument that unequal access to economic resources shapes the distribution of digital development benefits.

Bigger cities, weaker financial inclusion: Where inequality deepens fastest

The study demonstrates that digital expansion does not produce identical outcomes across different urban economies. City size and financial inclusion significantly influence the relationship between demonstration-city policies and urban–rural income disparities.

Larger cities experienced substantially stronger inequality effects. The estimated coefficient reached 0.1248 in larger cities, compared with 0.0433 in smaller cities, with a statistically significant difference between the two groups.

This divergence is consistent with the concentration of platform businesses, skilled labour, entrepreneurial resources and consumer markets in major urban centres. Larger cities can benefit disproportionately from digital expansion because their established economic ecosystems support faster commercial development.

Financial inclusion produced another important distinction. Cities with lower digital financial inclusion recorded an estimated inequality effect of 0.1081, compared with 0.0416 in cities with higher inclusion. The latter estimate was not statistically significant, while the difference between groups was significant.

These findings suggest that access to digital financial services may influence rural businesses' capacity to participate in platform markets. Financing constraints can restrict investment in equipment, logistics, technological capabilities and commercial expansion, leaving better-resourced urban enterprises with stronger competitive positions.

The researchers also examined rural land transfer arrangements. Cities with higher land-transfer levels exhibited somewhat stronger inequality effects, although the statistical evidence was relatively weak. The authors treat this relationship as preliminary rather than a firmly established pattern.

Further analysis revealed that institutional conditions could mitigate inequality effects. Stronger formal institutions, measured through the commercial credit environment, and stronger informal institutions, represented by nonprofit organisation density, were associated with smaller disparities following policy implementation.

Greater market potential also reduced the estimated widening effect. The findings indicate that institutional quality and market conditions can influence whether platform expansion reinforces economic concentration or creates broader opportunities for rural participation.

From digital expansion to common prosperity: The policy challenge

The research carries significant relevance for China's objective of common prosperity and the broader sustainable development agenda, particularly Sustainable Development Goal 10 on reducing inequalities. Its key policy lesson concerns the design of digital development programmes. Encouraging platforms, expanding commercial activity and investing in infrastructure may stimulate economic opportunities without ensuring that disadvantaged communities receive proportionate benefits.

The researchers recommend integrating rural digital empowerment into demonstration-city policies through practical skills training, stronger logistics networks and targeted entrepreneurship assistance. Rural residents require capabilities in e-commerce operations, digital marketing and distribution systems to participate beyond lower-value activities.

Financial support for rural microenterprises also deserves attention. Targeted subsidies, appropriate tax measures and improved access to financing could help smaller businesses overcome barriers that prevent them from exploiting digital market opportunities.

Institutional reform is another priority. Strengthening regulatory support, improving rural commercial credit systems and extending platform-related services into counties could reduce transaction costs and improve participation among smaller economic actors.

For larger cities, policies supporting rural migrant workers' progression into higher-value employment may help distribute platform-related income gains more broadly. Rural supply chains and agricultural producers could also benefit from stronger connections with established logistics and commercial networks.

The study also acknowledges limitations. Demonstration-city selection was not random, unobserved influences cannot be fully excluded, and the analysis does not separate all policy effects from platform activity itself. Income indicators were also not adjusted for price changes, while the proposed mechanisms require further causal validation.

These qualifications are particularly important when considering applications beyond China. Different institutional environments, market structures and levels of digital readiness may produce different distributional outcomes, making direct generalisation inappropriate.